Cadillac man charged with meth, weapons offenses

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man faced weapons and drug-related offenses in 84th District Court after his recent arraignment.
Justin Mongar was arraigned for carrying a concealed weapon, a fixed bladed knife, and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 24 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which double the maximum penalty.
If convicted, Mongar faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines and fees on the drug-related offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Mongar is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release from the Michigan State Police, a trooper from the Cadillac Post was on patrol in Cadillac at 7 a.m. on July 24 when a suspicious vehicle was located in an alley near Webber and Dandy streets. The vehicle in question was blocking the alley, according to police.
The trooper approached the vehicle and observed a man slumped over the wheel. The trooper made several attempts to wake the man up by knocking on the window and eventually he woke up, police said. He was identified as Mongar and it was found he had a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.
During the arrest, the trooper seized a substance believed to be methamphetamine and the knife. He was lodged for the outstanding warrant and later released, according to police. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the MSP Crime Lab, which tested positive for the substance, according to police.
The Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office then issued the arrest warrants for the aforementioned charges, police said. The MSP 7th District Fugitive Team was requested to locate and arrest Mongar who was located earlier this week at a motel in Cadillac and taken into custody without incident, police said.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.
