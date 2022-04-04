CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man was charged with methamphetamine and weapons-related offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
James Edward Farve III was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, a black BB pistol, and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on March 26 in Cadillac. If convicted of the meth offense, Farve III faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines, while he faces up to five years or $2,500 in fines on the concealed weapon charge and two years and/or $2,000 on the police officer-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Farve III is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.