CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man was charged Friday in Wexford County's 84th District Court with a domestic violence-related offense after he was involved with a police standoff the day before.
Timothy Wesley Yamaoka was charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Feb. 20 in Colfax Township. If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and/or fines as high as $1,000.
The charge in question is an accusation. Yamaoka is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During his arraignment in front of visiting Judge William Fagerman, Yamaoka's criminal past was discussed. It included a misdemeanor jostling convicting from January in Wexford County as well as a previous assault charge stemming from an incident in 2013 in Alaska.
It was alleged by Wexford County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins that Yamaoka had punched the victim of the domestic violence incident in the face and hit them with a cake pan, but Fagerman opted to release him on personal recognizance as he didn't have have a lengthy criminal history.
According to a press release Thursday, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office responded to Deer Track Trail in Colfax Township on a report of domestic violence assault. The suspect of the assault, later found to be Yamaoka, was reported to be armed with a long gun and reportedly expressed a willingness to fire at police, according to the press release. It was later determined there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute him on any weapons-related offenses. It also was determined the gun in question was a pellet gun.
Deputies arrested Yamaoka without further incident with the assistance of the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force and Michigan State Police.
On Friday Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said deputies were dispatched at 2:57 p.m. Thursday and Yamaoka was taken into custody roughly 4.5 hours later at 7:15 p.m.
Taylor said the victim was able to leave the Deer Track Trail residence after the assault and was picked up by a friend on a snowmobile. The victim then proceeded to call 911 and that was when dispatchers were told Yamaoka had talked about suicide by cop and burning the residence, according to Taylor.
He also said the victim told dispatchers a third party also was inside the residence who was an adult roommate.
Once on scene, deputies and eventually the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force made several attempts to contact Yamaoka via telephone and text message, Taylor said. The task force used the BearCat vehicle's PA system. After 10 minutes and several attempts to contact him, Yamaoka came out of the residence and surrendered without incident, according to Taylor.
The victim in the domestic assault was treated and released from Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Taylor said.
Yamaoka is due back in court for a pretrial on his misdemeanor charge on March 4.
