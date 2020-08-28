CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple felony counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a single count of domestic violence after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Andrew Eric Vahlbusch was charged with three counts of police officer ARO and one count of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Aug. 22 in Selma Township. If convicted, Vahlbusch faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 for each of the felony offenses.
The charges in question are only accusations. Vahlbusch is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 1.
