Cadillac man charged with multiple larceny, B&E offenses

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man was recently charged with multiple larceny offenses and one involving breaking and entering after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Jeffrey Allen Sapp was charged with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Feb. 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which can carry up to life in prison if the penalty of the original charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
If convicted, Sapp faces up to life in prison.
He also was charged with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle and breaking and entering, enter without breaking with intent, for his connection with a second incident on Feb. 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was also added to those charges.
The charges in question are only accusations. Sapp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In both cases, $25,000 cash or surety bonds were issued by the court and probable cause conferences were scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.
