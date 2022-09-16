CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple drug dealing offenses involving methamphetamine from two separate incidents during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Justin Michael Lackie was charged with two counts of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of felony firearms, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle, for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 5 and April 15 in Selma Township.
If convicted of the delivery offenses, Lackie faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000, while he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 for possession of methamphetamine offense. If convicted on the maintaining a drug house offense, Lackie faces two years in prison and/or $25,000, while each of the three felony firearms offenses carries a penalty of two years consecutively and proceeding with any other sentence.
Lackie also faced another count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 12 in Haring Township.
The charges from both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lackie is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court set bond in both cases at $25,000 and probable cause conferences in both cases were scheduled on Sept. 20.
