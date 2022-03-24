CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple felonies and one misdemeanor assault offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Austin James Merritt was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on March 21 in Cadillac. If convicted, Merritt faces up to two years in prison and/or $2.000 in fines on the two police officer-related felonies.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Merritt is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $500 cash or surety and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 29.
