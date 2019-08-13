Cadillac man charged with opium-related crime

CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a drug-related crime after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Mark Daniel Walsh was charged with one count of possession of opium less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 18 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Walsh is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 20.
