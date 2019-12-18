Cadillac man charged with OWI causing injury

CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Cadillac man faced a drunken driving-related offense after it was alleged he struck a pedestrian while under the influence of alcohol.
Kenny C. Lietaert was charged Tuesday in 84th District Court on one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on Dec. 16 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000-$5,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Lietaert is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 5:53 p.m. on Dec. 16, Cadillac Police Department officers were dispatched to Sunnyside Drive near M-55 for the report of a vehicle/pedestrian personal injury crash, according to a release by police. It was discovered a 25-year-old Cadillac man was walking south on Sunnyside Drive when police said a vehicle traveling northbound on the road driven by Lietaert hit the pedestrian.
The 25-year-old Cadillac man was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to police. His status is unknown at this time.
Lietaert was released on a personal recognizance bond by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 26.
