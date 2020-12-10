CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac man was charged with various felonies including drunken driving during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Addison Perry-George Freeman was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense, fourth-degree fleeing from police, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of a property damage crash on Boon Road for his connection with incidents occurring on Dec. 5 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges due to previous convictions of in 2005 of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and attempted third-degree fleeing from police in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Freeman faces twice the penalty of one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges in question are only accusations. Freeman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.