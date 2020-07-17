CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man was charged with police assault, resist or obstruct after he was arraigned recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jeffrey Lee Curtis was charged with one count of police ARO and assault or assault and battery after his connection with an incident on July 12 in Cadillac. The assault offense resulted in damage to another person's property or phyical injury or death to another individual, court records said. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Curtis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 21.
