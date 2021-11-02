CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man faced one felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a separate misdemeanor case during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Kyle Duane Dickenson was charged with the felony for his connection with an incident on Oct. 23 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
He also was charged with a misdemeanor offense of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on June 6 in Cadillac.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dickenson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,500 cash or surety bond on the felony case and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 2.
