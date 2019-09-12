Cadillac man charged with police ARO

CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man is facing a felonious charge involving a police officer after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Ian-Daide DeGregory Hoffman was charged with one count of police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 5 in Cadillac. He also was charged with a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Jan. 7 in Cadillac.
If convicted in the felony case, DeGregory Hoffman faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
In both cases, the charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. DeGregory Hoffman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court on the felony charge and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
