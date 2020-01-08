Cadillac man charged with police ARO

CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man was charged in 84th District Court for allegedly resisting police after his recent arraignment.
Alexander Dominique Marshall was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct regarding his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years.
If convicted, Marshall faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Marshall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
