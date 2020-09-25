CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned Wednesday on one felony and misdemeanor offense in 84th District Court in Wexford County.
Robert Allan Flynn was charged with one count of police assault, resist or obstruct and operating without a license for his connection with an incident on Sept. 22 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Flynn faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charges in question are accusations. Flynn is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Flynn was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.