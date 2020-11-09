CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man faces a potentially lengthy prison sentence after his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jason Steven Herrmann was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and trespassing for his connection with an incident on Nov. 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
Due to the charge enhancement, if convicted, Herrmann faces up to 15 years in prison.
He was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 17.
