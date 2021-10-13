CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man faced charges in 84th District Court that alleged he disturbed the peace during his recent arraignment in Wexford County.
Eric Wayne Townsend was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disturbing the peace for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony police officer ARO offense, Townsend faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Townsend is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Townsend was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 19.
