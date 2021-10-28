CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man faced several offenses related to a drunken driving incident during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Brendan Lewis Schifano was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, operating while intoxicated and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 21 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times
If convicted on the felony police officer offense, Schifano faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Schifano is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 2.
