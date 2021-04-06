CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jacob Brack Nolan was charged with one felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering a dwelling without the owner's permission for his connection with an incident on April 1 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge and potentially enhances the sentence to 15 years in prison due to the primary offense being punishable by less than five years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Nolan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 13.
