CADILLAC — A 52-year-old Cadillac man is facing a felony that claims he assaulted, resisted, or obstructed a police officer after he was arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jerome Mark Cerny was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Oct. 24. If convicted, Cerny faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 on the felony offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Cerny is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 3.
