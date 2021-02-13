CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a single count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Raymond Glenn Moore IV was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Moore IV faces up to four years and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Moore IV is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 16.
