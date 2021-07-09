CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac faced two felonies involving the assaulting, resisting or obstruction of police and one driving-related offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Zachery Michael Wood was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on July 4 in Cadillac. If convicted, Wood faces up to two years and/or $2,000 for each felony.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wood is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 13.
