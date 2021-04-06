CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man faced a felony police officer assault, resist or obstruct charge during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jonathan David Cook was charged with one count of police officer ARO for his connection with an incident on April 3 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge and potentially enhances the sentence to 15 years in prison due to the primary offense being punishable by less than five years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Cook is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 13.
