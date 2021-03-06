CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man faced a police officer assault, resist or obstruct offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Thomas Scott Schwab was charged with one count of police officer ARO for his connection with an incident on Feb. 25 in Haring Township.
If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Schwab is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
