CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man faces a potentially lengthy prison sentence after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jaramie Lee Fitzgerald was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 14 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty for Fitzgerald of up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Fitzgerald is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 22.
