CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced one count felony offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Nicholas William Gunter was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 5 in Cadillac. If convicted, Gunter faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gunter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Gunter was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 13.
