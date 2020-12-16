CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned on a police officer assault, resist or obstruct offense recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Seth Ellsworth Lewis was charged with the police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Dec. 11 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
Lewis has previous convictions including two counts of possession of a controlled substance dating back to 2003 in Missaukee County and one count of fourth-degree police officer fleeing dating back to 2004 in Wexford County.
If convicted, Lewis faces up to 15 years in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement and because the primary offense is punishable by four years or less.
The charge is an accusation. Lewis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.