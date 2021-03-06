CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a single felony during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Michael Anthony Ross was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Feb. 8 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Ross faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Ross is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.