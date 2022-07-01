CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man faced felony and misdemeanor offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jonathon Paul Avery was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disturbing the peace for his connection with an incident on June 24 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Avery faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Avery is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Avery was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 5.
