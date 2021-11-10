CADILLAC — A 58-year-old Cadillac man faced charges associated with child pornography during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Robert Edwards Beals was charged with one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime for his connection with an incident on March 11 in Cadillac. If convicted, of the possession of child sexually abusive material, Beals faces up to four years in prison and/or $10,000, while he faces up to seven years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines on the computer-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Beals is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Beals was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 16.
