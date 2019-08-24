Cadillac man charged with possession of child sexual abusive material

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man is facing a single charge alleging he possessed sexually abusive material involving a child after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Robert Joseph Seals was charged with one count of possession of child sexually abusive material for his connection with an incident on June 20 in Cadillac. If convicted, Seals faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Seals is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.