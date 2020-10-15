CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man was charged with possession of child sexually abusive material during his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Jacob Alan Brew was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime for his connection with an incident on March 11 in Cadillac. If convicted, Brew faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Brew is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Brew on a personal recognizance bond, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.