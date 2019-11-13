Cadillac man charged with possession of meth after glass pipe tests positive

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man faced a methamphetamine-related offense after he was arraigned Tuesday in 84th District Court.
Victor Xavier Grabowski was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 1 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Grabowski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded at 5:45 p.m. on July 1 to a report of an unconscious man in a vehicle located in the Fairview Cemetery on 16 1/2 Road in Cedar Creek Township, according to a release by police. Once there, troopers made contact with the man who was now alert, but slow in answering questions, police said.
The man was identified as Grabowski who stated he was visiting a gravesite and fell asleep, according to police. He was asked to exit the vehicle and police said when he did, a small glass pipe fell from his lap to the floorboard of the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and troopers located marijuana, butane lighters and a scale. North Flight EMS also had responded to the scene and evaluated Grabowski, police said. Due to his disorientation, he was not allowed to drive and a relative picked him up, according to police.
The glass pipe was seized, however, and sent toe MSP Crime Lab in Grayling for analysis, police said. The presence of methamphetamine was confirmed in the pipe via lab reports. The trooper's report with the lab's findings was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office for review.
An arrest warrant was issued for Grabowski and he was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop for equipment failure.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.
