Cadillac man charged with possession of meth, child abuse

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man faced drug-related and child abuse offenses after his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Harley James Fitzgerald was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident on Jan. 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
The charges in question are only accusations. Fitzgerald is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.