Cadillac man charged with possession of meth, drugged driving

CADILLAC — A 52-year-old Cadillac man faced charges of drug possession and drugged driving after his arraignment Friday in 84th District Court.
Allen John Mattison was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated, under the influence of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Jan. 2 in Cadillac. If convicted, Mattison faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines related to the possession of methamphetamine offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Mattison is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.