CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man faced drunken driving and methamphetamine-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
David James Jando was charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Sept. 20 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony methamphetamine-related offense, Jando faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Jando is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Jando on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 27.
