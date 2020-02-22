Cadillac man charged with possession of meth 2nd

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a methamphetamine-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Robert John Edwards was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Mesick. If convicted, Edwards faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Edwards is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.