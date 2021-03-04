CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple felonies, including one methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
James Ross Winrick Jr. was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Winrick Jr. faces up to life in prison.
According to a Cadillac Michigan State Police Post press release, troopers stopped a vehicle on 35 Road near Boon Road in Selma Township for a lane use violation at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The driver, later found to be Winrick Jr., was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine and disobeying the trooper's commands during the traffic stop, police said.
During his arrest, police said troopers found a small plastic baggie in Winrick's right hand containing the suspected drug.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
