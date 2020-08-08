Cadillac man charged with possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court on a single methamphetamine-related offense.
Jeffery Allen Sapp was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 13 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Sapp faces up to life in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Sapp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.
