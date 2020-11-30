CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man is facing a potential life sentence stemming from a methamphetamine-related offense he was arraigned on in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
David Alan Johnson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Johnson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were at a residence on Cadillac Shores Drive in Cadillac to speak with a suspect in a larceny investigation, according to a release by police. A family member told police the suspect was not at the residence but allowed them inside to check.
The suspect, Johnson, was found hiding behind a bedroom door of the residence, police said.
During his arrest, police said troopers located a syringe, tourniquet, and two baggies containing a "crystal substance," which tested positive for methamphetamine. Johnson was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
During his recent arraignment, Johnson's bond was set by the court at $10,000 cash or surety.
