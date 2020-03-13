Cadillac man charged with possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Michael James Tamialis was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 18 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which increases the penalty of the offense by two times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Tamialis faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Tamialis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Tamialis was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 17.
