CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man is facing a drug-related offense after he was arraigned Wednesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Ricky Willard Smith was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on March 23 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted and due to the second or subsequent offense notice, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Smith was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 30.
