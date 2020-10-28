CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a methamphetamine-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Kevin William Lattimer was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 15 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a penalty of life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more. If convicted, Lattimer faces a potential life sentence.
The charge in question is only an accusation. Lattimer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 3.
