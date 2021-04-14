CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man faced a methamphetamine-related offense during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Nathaniel Mitchell Ginter was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 9 in Cadillac. If convicted, Ginter faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Ginter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 20.
