Cadillac man charged with possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced a methamphetamine-related offense after his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Nicholas Wayne Bartlett Sr. was charged with possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 17 in Cadillac. If convicted, Bartlett faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Bartlett is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the courts and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.