Cadillac man charged with possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man is facing a methamphetamine-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jordan Nicholas Dulzo was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, for his connection with an incident on May 20 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, and due to the charge enhancement, Dulzo faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000.
The charge in question is only an accusation. Dulzo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.