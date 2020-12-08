CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man was charged with one methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Michael Anthony Ross was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to his charge as a result of three previous convictions in 2014 to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct in Wayne County's 23rd District Court.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Ross faces a potential life sentence.
The charge in question is an accusation. Ross is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 15.
