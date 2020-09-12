CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court with possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Troy Ide was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Ide faces up to 30 years in prison and fines as high as $45,000.
The charge in question is an accusation. Ide is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 3 troopers from the Cadillac, Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for defective equipment on South 39 Road in Haring Township, according to a release by police. The driver of a vehicle, a 25-year-old Lake City woman, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and police said the passenger was identified as Ide.
During the stop, police said troopers observed a small clear plastic baggie sticking out from underneath Ide' leg on the passenger seat. As a result, Ide was asked to step out of the vehicle where he was placed in handcuffs and detained, according to police.
The substance inside the baggie tested positive for methamphetamine and police said Ide was issued an appearance date and released.
Ide is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.