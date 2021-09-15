CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac man faced a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Shane Steven Flynn was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 12 in Cadillac. If convicted, Flynn faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $30,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Flynn is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 21.
