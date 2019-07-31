Cadillac man charged with possession of suboxone in jail

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man was charged in 84th District Court recently with possessing contraband in the Wexford County Jail.
Todd Aaron Baxter was charged with one count of jail prisoner possessing contraband, suboxone, possession of suboxone and operating with no licenses or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on July 28 in Cadillac. If convicted, Baxter faces up to five years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Baxter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.
